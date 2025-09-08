© 2025 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
Listen | Discover | Engage a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Rupert Murdoch buys out 3 of his kids, cementing his conservative media empire

By David Folkenflik
Published September 8, 2025 at 2:37 PM PDT
Rupert Murdoch has settled a legal battle with three of his children over the fate of his media empire after his death. Known as a conservative power broker, Murdoch visited President Trump in the Oval Office of the White House on February 03, 2025.
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images
/
Getty Images North America
Rupert Murdoch has settled a legal battle with three of his children over the fate of his media empire after his death. Known as a conservative power broker, Murdoch visited President Trump in the Oval Office of the White House on February 03, 2025.

Copyright 2025 NPR
NPR News
David Folkenflik
David Folkenflik was described by Geraldo Rivera of Fox News as "a really weak-kneed, backstabbing, sweaty-palmed reporter." Others have been kinder. The Columbia Journalism Review, for example, once gave him a "laurel" for reporting that immediately led the U.S. military to institute safety measures for journalists in Baghdad.
Federal funding for public radio has been eliminated -- it's now all up to us!
Congress and the President have spoken. While this is a devastating result, JPR's commitment to its mission and values and our resolve to achieve them remain stronger than ever. Together with NPR, we’ll continue to bring you rigorous journalism, local news, courageous storytelling, and inspired music – every day. Help us increase listener support by 25% to make up for lost federal funding.
Contribute Now