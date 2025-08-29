© 2025 | Jefferson Public Radio
COVID vaccine guidance has changed — again. A doctor tackles your questions

By NPR Staff
Published August 29, 2025 at 4:36 PM PDT
The Food and Drug Administration approved the next round of COVID-19 vaccines Wednesday, but imposed new restrictions on who's eligible to get them.
The Food and Drug Administration approved the next round of COVID-19 vaccines, but they come with restrictions. NPR wants to know your questions about the new guidance.

This week, the Food and Drug Administration approved the next round of COVID-19 vaccines, with new restrictions.

COVID vaccines had been available to anyone 6 months and older regardless of their health. That's no longer the case.

Now, the FDA is limiting the updated shots to those who are at risk for serious complications because they are 65 or older, or have other health problems.

These new changes may bring back questions that are reminiscent of the early days of the pandemic.

NPR's All Things Considered wants to know what questions you have about the changing COVID vaccine guidance and access. We'll put those questions to a doctor.

Share your questions using the form below and an NPR producer may contact you.

Please note: Your submission will be governed by our general Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. As the Privacy Policy says, we want you to be aware that there may be circumstances in which the exemptions provided under law for journalistic activities or freedom of expression may override privacy rights you might otherwise have.

