© 2025 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
Listen | Discover | Engage a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

See how new voting maps in Texas and California would shift the political landscape

By Benjamin Swasey
Published August 22, 2025 at 10:08 AM PDT

The major parties' redistricting battle escalated this week, with lawmakers in the country's two most populous states each taking a notable step toward a new congressional map ahead of the 2026 midterm elections.

At President Trump's urging, Republican legislators in Texas were set to give final approval on Friday to lines that they hope will move five U.S. House seats to the GOP.

California Democrats are acting in response, aiming to pick up five seats of their own. On Thursday they OK'd a ballot measure to ask their state's voters to allow new congressional districts.

So how exactly would the districts shift? The graphics below compare the 2024 presidential results under the current district lines to what the results would have been under the proposed new maps. Of course, a Democrat can win a U.S. House seat in a Trump-won district, and vice versa, but the graphics offer a glimpse of the shifting political terrain.

Copyright 2025 NPR

Loading...

Loading...

NPR News
Benjamin Swasey
Ben Swasey is a deputy editor on the Washington Desk, covering politics and voting.
Federal funding for public radio has been eliminated -- it's now all up to us!
Congress and the President have spoken. While this is a devastating result, JPR's commitment to its mission and values and our resolve to achieve them remain stronger than ever. Together with NPR, we’ll continue to bring you rigorous journalism, local news, courageous storytelling, and inspired music – every day. Help us increase listener support by 25% to make up for lost federal funding.
Contribute Now