Have a health care system headache? Share your story

Published August 21, 2025 at 2:00 AM PDT
Oona Zenda/KFF Health News

The health care system in the U.S. can be extremely confusing. If you've puzzled over using your insurance or dealing with hospitals and doctors, we may be able to help.

Pre-authorization delay? No in-network specialists? Dispute over costs? Confusion after a hospital discharge? Health Care Helpline — from NPR and KFF Health News — helps you better understand and overcome the hurdles between you and good care.

Send us your tricky question about navigating the system and we may tap a policy sleuth to dig in and help find answers.

Click here to share your story.

Copyright 2025 NPR

Federal funding for public radio has been eliminated -- it's now all up to us!
Congress and the President have spoken. While this is a devastating result, JPR's commitment to its mission and values and our resolve to achieve them remain stronger than ever. Together with NPR, we’ll continue to bring you rigorous journalism, local news, courageous storytelling, and inspired music – every day. Help us increase listener support by 25% to make up for lost federal funding.
