Photos: Millions continue to flee Ukraine as Russia keeps up the attack

As Russians continue to carry out military assaults on Ukrainian cities, residents in the country are taking cover in subway cars, basements and bomb shelters.
Even as Russia says it will refocus its military strategy in eastern Ukraine, Russian forces ramped up attacks in western cities like Lviv on Saturday, where displaced civilians had not long ago sought refuge from the war.
The displacement of the millions of lives in Ukraine, a month into the invasion, is evident in photos of sliced-open apartment buildings, dogs in arms and children's belongings left behind.
