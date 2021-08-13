© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

For Friday The 13th, Say It With Us: Paraskevidekatriaphobia (We'll Teach You How)

By NPR Staff
Published October 13, 2023 at 6:00 AM PDT
A page of a calender which reads 'Friday 13th' falls to the ground.
picture alliance via Getty Images
A page of a calender which reads 'Friday 13th' falls to the ground.

We can't help you with your fear of Friday the 13th. What we can do is tell you that your fear has a name: paraskevidekatriaphobia — and we can teach you how to say it.

Here's the deal. We can't help you with your fear of Friday the 13th. Who are we to judge? Some of us are afraid of cantaloupes or crumpets. Or holes.

What we can do is tell you that your fear has a name: paraskevidekatriaphobia — and we can teach you how to say it.

Will it help? Who knows? Keep repeating it and your mind will be so occupied that before you know it, you'll land on Saturday the 14th!

So here goes:

"Break it down into syllables," says Korva Coleman, our resident expert on pronunciations. "When you take a look at that middle "i" after the "v" ... it's pronounced like a double "e."

Korva teaches us how to say paraskevidekatriaphobia

Happy Friday, y'all!

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags
NPR News NPR Featured
NPR Staff
Become a Sustainer! Your regular monthly contribution supports JPR's local journalism ... and all our music and cultural programming. Thank you!
Contribute Now