© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
KSOR Header background image 1
a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
NPR News

Rawls Leaves Rich Musical, Philanthropic Legacy

By Neda Ulaby
Published January 6, 2006 at 3:52 PM PST

Singer, songwriter and philanthropist Lou Rawls died early Friday morning at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. Rawls was being treated for lung and brain cancer. According to his family, he was 72.

Rawls was born in Chicago, and his career spanned gospel, blues, jazz, pop and disco. For the last quarter century of his life, Rawls -- in addition to performing and recording -- devoted himself to educating black youth and raising money for the United Negro College Fund.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

NPR News
Neda Ulaby
Neda Ulaby reports on arts, entertainment, and cultural trends for NPR's Arts Desk.