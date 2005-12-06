© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
Rice: U.N. Torture Rules Apply to All U.S. Personnel

By Rachel Martin
Published December 6, 2005 at 9:00 PM PST

U.S. Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice says during a visit to the Ukraine that U.N. rules against torture apply to U.S. personnel even if they are outside the United States.

Previously, the Bush administration had interpreted the international convention as only applying to U.S. territory.

Rice is seeking to defuse European criticism over reports of U.S. abuse of prisoners and treatment of terrorism suspects.

