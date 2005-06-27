© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
NPR News

Bush Defends Iraq Effort; Cites Bin Laden, Security

By Don Gonyea
Published June 27, 2005 at 9:00 PM PDT

President Bush acknowledges a difficult road ahead, but in a speech which sought to link success in Iraq with the 9/11 terrorist attacks, he set no timetable for a possible withdrawal of U.S. troops. The president said American soldiers will come home when Iraqis can defend themselves.

Tuesday marked one year since sovereignty was transferred to the interim Iraqi government, but the president's Fort Bragg speech comes as polling shows a public growing increasingly skeptical about the conflict's toll.

A new CNN-USA Today-Gallup poll shows that 51 percent of Americans want a plan for withdrawing from Iraq, and 53 percent say the war was a mistake. According to the poll, 37 percent say they think the president has a clear plan for the war.

Don Gonyea
