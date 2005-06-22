© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
Air Force Says No Religious Discrimination at Academy

By Jeff Brady
Published June 22, 2005 at 9:00 PM PDT

A military panel says it did not find evidence of religious discrimination at the Air Force Academy in Colorado. The task force said cadets and staff do have more to learn about being sensitive to other people's beliefs. The report comes after allegations that Evangelical Christian cadets were given special treatment and encouraged to convert their colleagues. Critics are giving the task force report and recommendations mixed reviews.

Copyright 2005 NPR

