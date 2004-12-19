Bush Backs Rumsfeld, Remains Upbeat on Iraq

President Bush expresses continued faith in Defense Secretary Donald Rumsfeld and insists Iraq elections will proceed in January as planned, despite some setbacks. Bush made the comments in a year-end news conference during which he also made the case for Social Security reform and defended the vetting process used in Bernard Kerik's abortive nomination as head of homeland security. NPR's Don Gonyea reports.

