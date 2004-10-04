Report: Water Lead-Levels Misrepresented

Dozens of the nation's largest drinking-water utilities have tried to hide lead contamination and failed to correct problems, the Washington Post reported Tuesday. The newspaper analyzed data from 65 large water systems in the United States and found that high lead levels were concealed from regulators.

Widespread problems were exposed in Washington, D.C., earlier this year that showed enforcement of standards to be ineffective. NPR's Melissa Block speaks with Washington Post reporter Carol Leonnig, one of the story's authors.

