NPR News

Blair Says He Won't Resign over Iraq Policy

By Liane Hansen,
Anthony Kuhn
Published September 25, 2004 at 9:00 PM PDT

British Prime Minister Tony Blair is in danger of losing his job as his Labour Party begins its conference in Brighton, England. Blair has been pressured to step aside over his controversial Iraq policy. Hear NPR's Anthony Kuhn and NPR's Liane Hansen.

NPR News
Liane Hansen
Liane Hansen has been the host of NPR's award-winning Weekend Edition Sunday for 20 years. She brings to her position an extensive background in broadcast journalism, including work as a radio producer, reporter, and on-air host at both the local and national level. The program has covered such breaking news stories as the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, the capture of Saddam Hussein, the deaths of Princess Diana and John F. Kennedy, Jr., and the Columbia shuttle tragedy. In 2004, Liane was granted an exclusive interview with former weapons inspector David Kay prior to his report on the search for weapons of mass destruction in Iraq. The show also won the James Beard award for best radio program on food for a report on SPAM.
Anthony Kuhn
Anthony Kuhn is NPR's correspondent based in Seoul, South Korea, reporting on the Korean Peninsula, Japan, and the great diversity of Asia's countries and cultures. Before moving to Seoul in 2018, he traveled to the region to cover major stories including the North Korean nuclear crisis and the Fukushima earthquake and nuclear disaster.