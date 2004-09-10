© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
NPR News

Ivan Drenches Jamaica, Eyes Cuba, Florida

By Jennifer Ludden
Published September 10, 2004 at 9:00 PM PDT

Hurricane Ivan, the worst storm to hit the Caribbean in a decade, spared Jamaica the brunt of its force.

But the storm is gaining strength as it heads for the Cayman Islands and Cuba. On Saturday afternoon it had become a Category 5 hurricane with sustained winds of 165 mph.

Ivan is expected to make landfall in Florida early next week. Though hurricane paths are notoriously hard to pinpoint, experts now believe the storm might skirt South Florida and head for the Panhandle.

