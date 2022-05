In a speech to the nation, President Bush says he will "spend what is necessary" to win the war on terror, and says he will ask Congress for $87 billion over the next year to help pay for Iraq's reconstruction. The president also asks for more international help in Iraq, but makes it clear he will not relinquish U.S. control there. Hear NPR's Don Gonyea and NPR's Nick Spicer.

Copyright 2003 NPR