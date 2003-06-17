Iraq - Part I

American soldiers fire on former Iraqi soldiers protesting outside the U.S. military headquarters in Baghdad, killing two and wounding two others, the U.S. military reports. U.S. forces are seeking to suppress opposition in a central Iraqi region where Sunni Muslims -- once loyal to Saddam Hussein -- are blamed for coordinating a series of attacks on American troops. In the first of a three-part series on Iraq's diverse ethnic and religious groups, NPR's Deborah Amos reports the main flashpoint of these attacks is an area in central Iraq known as the Sunni triangle.

