Bush: Iraq War Could Aid Mideast Peace Process

By Don Gonyea
Published February 26, 2003 at 9:00 PM PST

Addressing members of a Washington think tank, President Bush outlines his vision for Iraq after Saddam Hussein's removal, and predicts that liberating Iraq could help create peace between Israelis and Palestinians. NPR's Don Gonyea reports.

Don Gonyea
