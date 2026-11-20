In every musician's career, there are the songs that stand out among the rest. Perhaps it's a song that changed everything for them, the song they grew to love or the song that was the hardest to write.

Those are the songs we want to learn more about on a new World Cafe feature called Backtracking. The premise is simple: We'll give artists a long list of prompts they can choose from. Then, they'll look back through their catalog and pick the song that fits best. They'll tell us the stories behind them and perform them live.

In our latest installment, Richard Thompson joins us to talk about the song he still loves performing and the one he wishes he could rewrite.

Thompson is an endlessly inventive guitarist and songwriter whose career began when he co-founded the folk band Fairport Convention in 1967. His latest solo album is called Hippies, Thugs and Heroes.

This episode of World Cafe was produced and edited by Kimberly Junod. Our digital producer is Miguel Perez. World Cafe's engineer is Chris Williams. Our programming and booking coordinator is Chelsea Johnson and our line producer is Will Loftus. Our executive producer is Bruce Warren.

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