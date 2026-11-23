JPR operates one of the largest broadcast networks in the United States. Learn more, including how to report an interruption in service.
Service Alert: Siskiyou County
Our News & Information Service on 102.3 FM in the Mount Shasta area is experiencing issues. Our engineer is aware of the issue and will work to restore service as soon as possible.
In the meantime, you can hear any of our three services online or through the JPR app. Visit our Streaming & Mobile Guide for alternative ways to listen.