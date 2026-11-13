JPR operates one of the largest broadcast networks in the United States. Learn more, including how to report an interruption in service.
Service Alert: Humboldt and Mendocino Counties
Our News & Information Service on 91.5 FM and 1300 AM and our Classics & News Service on 102.5 FM and 101.9 FM are experiencing issues. We will restore service as soon as possible.
In the meantime, you can hear any of our three services online or through the JPR app. Visit our Streaming & Mobile Guide for alternative ways to listen.