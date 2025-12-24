JPR operates one of the largest broadcast networks in the United States. Learn more, including how to report an interruption in service.
Service Alert: Humboldt and Mendocino Counties
Our News & Information and Classics & News services in Humboldt and Mendocino counties are currently unavailable due to a weather-related power outage. PG&E is working to restore service as soon as possible, but they anticipate a multiple day outage.
In the meantime, you can hear any of our three services online or through the JPR app. Visit our Streaming & Mobile Guide for alternative ways to listen.