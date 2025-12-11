© 2025 | Jefferson Public Radio
JPR operates one of the largest broadcast networks in the United States. Learn more, including how to report an interruption in service.

Service Alert: Josephine County

Jefferson Public Radio
Published December 11, 2025 at 11:26 AM PST

Our News & Information service on 97.9 FM is currently unavailable. We will restore service as soon as possible. In the meantime, you can listen to our News & Information service on 930 AM.

All three JPR services are also available to stream by clicking the play button on this page. Visit our Streaming & Mobile guide for additional listening options. Thanks for your patience!
