JPR operates one of the largest broadcast networks in the United States. Learn more, including how to report an interruption in service.

Service Alert: Curry and Curry Counties

Jefferson Public Radio
Published November 18, 2025 at 10:34 AM PST

Our Classics & News service in Coos and Curry counties may experience issues today, November 18, while our engineer completes maintenance. Service will be restored as soon as possible.

In the meantime, you can hear any of our three services online or through the JPR app. Visit our Streaming & Mobile Guide for alternative ways to listen.
