JPR operates one of the largest broadcast networks in the United States. Learn more, including how to report an interruption in service.
Service Alert: Coos and Curry County
JPR services in Coos County on 90.5 FM and 88.5 FM, as well as our Rhythm & News service in Port Orford on 89.3 FM, will be off the air Thursday, November 13 while the building that houses our broadcast equipment undergoes renovations.
In the meantime, you can hear any of our three services online or through the JPR app. Visit our Streaming & Mobile Guide for alternative ways to listen.