Planned Outage: Humboldt & Mendocino Counties
PG&E has scheduled maintenance outages for Tuesday, November 11 and Tuesday, November18.
November 11 | 9:00am to 2:00pm
- C&N on 102.5 FM in Humboldt county
- C&N on 101.9 FM in Mendocino county
November 18 | 9:00am to 3:00pm
- All services in Humboldt county
- C&N on 101.9 FM in Mendocino county
In the meantime, you can hear any of our three services online or through the JPR app. Visit our Streaming & Mobile Guide for alternative ways to listen.