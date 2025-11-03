© 2025 | Jefferson Public Radio
JPR operates one of the largest broadcast networks in the United States. Learn more, including how to report an interruption in service.

Planned Outage: Humboldt & Mendocino Counties

Jefferson Public Radio
Published November 3, 2025 at 11:07 AM PST

PG&E has scheduled maintenance outages for Tuesday, November 11 and Tuesday, November18.

November 11 | 9:00am to 2:00pm

  • C&N on 102.5 FM in Humboldt county
  • C&N on 101.9 FM in Mendocino county

November 18 | 9:00am to 3:00pm

  • All services in Humboldt county
  • C&N on 101.9 FM in Mendocino county

In the meantime, you can hear any of our three services online or through the JPR app. Visit our Streaming & Mobile Guide for alternative ways to listen.
