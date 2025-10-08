© 2025 | Jefferson Public Radio
Signal Status & Impairments

Service Alert: Coos & Curry Counties

Jefferson Public Radio
Published October 8, 2025 at 4:29 PM PDT

On Thursday, October 9 and Friday, October 10, our Classics & News service on 90.5 FM and Rhythm & News service on 88.5 FM in Coos Bay will be unavailable. Our Rhythm & News service on 89.3 FM in Port Orford will also be affected.

Most listeners should be able to hear our Classics & News service on 94.1 FM during this time.

The transmitter facility that houses our equipment will be undergoing renovations, and our equipment needs to be relocated. Our engineer will have to disconnect service in order to complete the work.
