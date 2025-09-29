JPR operates one of the largest broadcast networks in the United States. Learn more, including how to report an interruption in service.
Service Alert: Jackson County
Our News & Information service on 102.3 FM will be off the air this afternoon, Monday September 29, while our engineer performs tower work. You can still hear our News & Information service on 1230 AM in the meantime.
You can hear any of our three services online or through the JPR app. Visit our Streaming & Mobile Guide for alternative ways to listen.