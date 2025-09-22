JPR operates one of the largest broadcast networks in the United States. Learn more, including how to report an interruption in service.
Service Alert: Josephine County
Our News & Information service in Grants Pass is currently unavailable. Our engineer is working to restore service as soon as possible.
In the meantime, you can hear any of our three services by choosing a stream then clicking the play button on this page. Visit our Streaming & Mobile Listening Guide for alternative ways to listen.