Service Alert: Klamath County
Our Classics & News service and Rhythm & News Service in the Klamath Falls area on 88.5 FM and 90.9 FM may be off today, September 17, for maintenance. We will restore service as soon as possible.
In the meantime, you can hear any of our three services online or through the JPR app. Visit our Streaming & Mobile Guide for alternative ways to listen.