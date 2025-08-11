JPR operates one of the largest broadcast networks in the United States. Learn more, including how to report an interruption in service.
Service Alert: Lane County
Our News & Information service on 1280 AM is operating at low power due to high temperatures. A new exhaust fan is being installed today, 8/11/25, and service will be restored as soon as possible. Thank you for your patience.
In the meantime, our News & Information service is also available on 98.7 FM or you can hear any of our three services online or through the JPR app. Visit our Streaming & Mobile Guide for alternative ways to listen.