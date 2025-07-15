JPR operates one of the largest broadcast networks in the United States. Learn more, including how to report an interruption in service.
Service Alert: Southern Oregon Coast
Our services along the Southern Oregon Coast are experiencing intermittent issues due to a faulty microwave link. We appreciate your patience as our engineer works towards a permanent solution.
In the meantime, you can hear any of our three services online or through the JPR app. Visit our Streaming & Mobile Guide for alternative ways to listen.