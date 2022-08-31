JPR introduces 2 new programs to Classics & News Service

Starting at noon on Sunday, you can tune in to the first of our new programs, American Landscapes. A weekly potpourri of the best in American Classical music, American Landscapes features works by familiar names such as Aaron Copland, Samuel Barber, George Gershwin, Leonard Bernstein, as well as contemporary composers like Michael Torke, Kevin Puts, and Caroline Shaw. There will be music to reacquaint yourself with, music to hear for the first time, and plenty more to add to your list of favorites. American Landscapes is presented by Michael Campion, Special Program Host at KCME in Colorado Springs. Besides his numerous community involvements, Michael also works as a freelance audio editor and private piano instructor in his area.

Following the hour, stick around for Fiesta! at one o’clock. Devoted to a genre that often receives little exposure, the classical compositions of Latin and South America, Fiesta! provides a valuable platform for the sound, culture, and history of classical music in Latin America. The program will also include little-known treasures from the Latin-American Baroque and classical guitar repertoires. Fiesta!’'s host, the Uruguayan-born musician and composer, Elbio Barilari, is a faculty member of the University of Illinois at Chicago, and is excited to take the helm for this trip through the hidden pleasures of concert music from Latin America.