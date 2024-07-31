© 2024 | Jefferson Public Radio
Humboldt authorities won’t prosecute most of those arrested during university occupation

Jefferson Public Radio | By Justin Higginbottom
Published July 31, 2024 at 5:50 PM PDT
Student anti-war protests continue at Cal Poly Humboldt, causing university leaders to extend the campus shut down through the weekend.
Cal Poly Humboldt
Student anti-war protests in April shut down Cal Poly Humboldt.

Humboldt County’s district attorney has declined to charge a majority of those accused of involvement in university protests over the spring.

District Attorney Stacey Eads told the North Coast Journal yesterday that her office will not be prosecuting 27 of the 39 people arrested at California State Polytechnic University, Humboldt during pro-Palestinian demonstrations. Eads told the outlet that the decision was “based on insufficient evidence.” Cal Poly Humboldt’s University Police Department had made the referrals to her office for prosecution.

Amid demonstrations at universities across the country by those critical of Israel’s actions in Gaza, protesters barricaded themselves inside Cal Poly Humboldt’s Siemens Hall for over a week. The university was closed, with classes moved online. Police eventually cleared the area and arrested dozens in late April. The majority of those arrested were students or former students.

The university estimates the occupation caused millions of dollars in damages. Photos from inside the building, proclaimed “Intifada Hall” by some protesters, show evidence of graffiti and vandalism.

The university’s president, Tom Jackson, announced this month that he will be stepping down from his position. That comes after backlash from students and faculty of Jackson’s handling of the protests, including a vote of no confidence by the university’s senate. Jackson has denied his stepping down has to do with the protests.

Those cases not dropped by the DA will be referred to the Cal Poly Humboldt Police Department for further investigation.

This month an independent review of law enforcement’s actions during the protests by the City of Eureka’s Independent Police Auditor found university police had a “lack of effective planning and command.”
Justin Higginbottom is a regional reporter for Jefferson Public Radio.
