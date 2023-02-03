More charges filed in alleged Klamath Falls sexual hazing incident

The alleged assault occurred in August by three members of the Klamath Falls Falcons baseball team, which is not affiliated with the school district. The alleged victim was their unnamed then-15-year-old teammate. It happened when the team was playing in a tournament in Ephrata, Washington.

Assault in the fourth degree is punishable by a maximum of 364 days in jail and a $5,000 fine. At a recent arraignment, Hubble's pre-trial hearing was scheduled for March.

In November, 18-year-old Owen V. Cheyne was charged with the same offense. At a recent arraignment, it was decided that his sentencing will be revisited in a year. In the meantime, he has a one-year no-contact order for the alleged victim and must complete 30 hours of community service, an anti-bullying course, an essay on bullying and an apology letter to the alleged victim. He also cannot participate on any baseball team that might play with or against the alleged victim. If he completes these mandates, the prosecution will dismiss the charge.

Both men have pled not guilty.

Cheyne is being represented by criminal defense attorney Patrick Earl. Hubble has been appointed a public defender.

The Prosecuting Attorney's Office is reviewing the case of the third alleged offender for potential further charges.

The Ephrata Police Department wrapped up its investigation into the incident in September, which was then used by Washington State prosecutors to determine whether or not to file charges.