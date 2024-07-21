A California court just granted an ag giant a win. It could jeopardize new farm union law

A California judge has halted a union effort at one of the state’s most powerful agricultural businesses, throwing into question the future of a 2023 law that made it easier for farmworkers to unionize.

The challenge was brought by the Wonderful Company, known for their pistachios, POM pomegranate juices and Halos tangerines. This spring, the state had certified a union at one of its nurseries that the company contested, setting off a flurry of legal filings.

In a ruling issued Thursday night, Kern County Superior Court Judge Bernard C. Barmann, Jr. wrote that the company was being “forced to comply with a process that is likely unconstitutional.”

The decision halts every union-related proceeding at the company. That includes a weeks-long hearing the state Agricultural Labor Relations Board was holding over the disputed unionization, and over state officials’ allegations that the company illegally persuaded workers to revoke their support for the union. It also includes mediation to impose a collective bargaining agreement, which the labor board ordered last week.

“We are gratified by the Court’s decision to stop the certification process until the constitutionality of (the new law) can be fully and properly considered,” the Wonderful Company wrote in a statement. “It is a victory for farmworkers, who, like all citizens, deserve the basic right to a fair election, a secret ballot, and a process free of fraud.”

While the decision is limited to the Wonderful Co., it’s not yet clear whether it will prompt the state to pause other farmworker union cases, some of which are also being challenged by employers. The Agricultural Labor Relations Board is “carefully reviewing the ruling and currently has no further comment,” executive secretary Santiago Avila-Gomez said today.

The Wonderful case would have been the third and most prominent victory for the United Farm Workers under the law. They won Gov. Gavin Newsom’s reluctant signature in 2022 by marching to Sacramento and securing President Joe Biden’s public support.

It was hailed as a symbol of the UFW’s resurgence during a post-pandemic period of rising labor activity, after years of membership declines and a stinging 2021 U.S. Supreme Court defeat that made it much more difficult for union organizers to talk to workers on growers’ property.

In a statement, UFW spokesperson Elizabeth Strater said the union hopes an appeals court overturns Thursday’s ruling.

“The ruling ignores 89 years of labor law precedent saying an employer must go through the election objections process before seeking judicial intervention,” Strater said. “There is already a process to address wrongdoing in elections and Wonderful was in the middle of that process.”

Here’s what to know about farmworker unionization in California:



Why did farmworkers and advocates want the new law?

The law allows California farmworkers to form unions using the “card check” method, common for public sector unions, that involves turning in signed cards supporting a union from a majority of workers, rather than by holding an in-person election at work as previously required.

Workers’ advocates argued this protects workers from employer pressure and retaliation, which they say farmworkers often face, especially more than half are undocumented immigrants. Growers pushed back, arguing there would be little way for employers to check the validity of the signed cards.



How many farms have unionized?

Since last fall, the Agricultural Labor Relations Board has certified five farmworker unions under the new law, board records show, including at Wonderful Nurseries.

The rollout hasn’t been smooth.

Growers’ associations have spent millions running advertisements on Spanish radio networks and other platforms discouraging farmworkers from unionizing, the Sacramento Bee has reported. The industry has also objected to what they say is confusion in how the new law works; the labor board this month was still scheduling hearings on formal regulations to implement the law.

Four of the five employers have objected to the new unions, which prompts the board to investigate and hold administrative hearings.

