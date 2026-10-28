The Womack Sisters carry the torch for vintage soul, with a modern flare

One of the pleasures of JPR’s Open Air is discovering new music that draws on the past while bringing something fresh to the present. Lately, Daptone Records has been delivering a string of timeless new favorites, including Jalen Ngonda, Lee Fields, Antibalas and Thee Sacred Souls. The label has built an impressive roster of artists keeping classic soul and funk alive. Its latest addition to the Open Air playlist is The Womack Sisters, whose self-titled debut comes with an extraordinary musical pedigree — and a story of perseverance.

Sisters BG, Zeimani and Kucha Womack are soul music royalty. Their grandfather was legendary singer Sam Cooke, their uncle was Bobby Womack, and their parents, Cecil and Linda Womack, recorded as Womack & Womack, best known for their infectious hit Teardrops.

Their debut album for Daptone features eleven tracks blending classic soul, gospel and R&B. Produced by Daptone co-founder Gabe Roth, the record is built around rich vocal harmonies, punchy horns, warm arrangements and irresistible grooves.

The sisters grew up primarily in London, traveling extensively with their musician parents. Raised on the road, singing backup for their family and absorbing the sounds of some of soul music’s most influential artists, they developed a style deeply rooted in tradition. But carrying a famous name didn’t guarantee an easy path to making their own record.

After moving to Los Angeles to pursue music, the sisters spent years facing rejection from record labels that considered their traditional soul sound out of step with current trends. Executives urged them toward more commercially fashionable pop and R&B, even criticizing their appearance. Unwilling to compromise their vision, the sisters supported themselves through odd jobs, including housecleaning and driving for rideshare services, while continuing to pursue their music independently.

Those experiences find their way into the album, beginning with Chauffeur, a song inspired by the sisters’ time behind the wheel making ends meet. Tracks like Didn’t Mean Much to Me and Laughter and Tears balance playful energy with emotional depth, reflecting the determination it took to get here.

The road to the album also included profound personal losses, including the deaths of their father in 2013 and their uncle Bobby Womack in 2014, followed by the disruption of the pandemic. Through it all, the sisters remained committed to the music they had grown up with. Their persistence eventually brought them to Daptone, a label that embraced their sound rather than asking them to reinvent it.

That commitment to classic soul is evident throughout the record. Gospel-rooted vocals, lush harmonies and vintage-inspired arrangements recall the golden eras of Motown and Stax, while the songs explore experiences that are distinctly their own. The sisters’ visual style carries the same spirit into the present, with retro glamour, dramatic hairstyles and coordinated outfits that evoke the great girl groups of the 1960s and ’70s without feeling like a costume drama. Zeimani, who serves as the group’s stylist, draws on a range of influences, from Amy Winehouse’s beehives and vintage-inspired dresses to the polished glamour of Destiny’s Child and Beyoncé.

The Womack Sisters have inherited an extraordinary musical legacy, but their debut is more than a tribute to the artists who came before them. It’s a confident statement from three musicians who have fought to make the music they believe in — and a welcome addition to the new generation of soul artists we’re discovering and sharing on Open Air. Tune in weekdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on JPR's Rhythm and News Service.