The Brothers Reed celebrate a Long Way To Go

The Brothers Reed, originally from St. Charles Missouri, have become a staple of the vibrant and growing live music community in Southern Oregon and Northern California.

Raised in a musical family, it wasn't until their adult years that Phil finally joined Aaron “out west” in 2014 to make music together. Since then, they've played regionally, recorded and toured extensively, earning a loyal following. They're about to celebrate the release of their 6th studio album titled Long Way To Go at a release party on December 13th at the newly restored Historic Holly Theatre in downtown Medford.

The event doubles as a one year anniversary of the beginning of Aaron's recovery from a cancerous brain tumor. That winding journey, full of shifts and adaptations, shines through on the new album, telling an inspiring tale of positivity, hope and gratitude.

Listen to our JPR Live Session with the Brothers Reed on Open Air on Friday, December 12th at noon on your radio or streaming at ijpr.org, and later archived under our Live Sessions tab.

You can join the Brothers Reed’s celebration live in person at the Historic Holly Theatre on Saturday, December 13th at 7pm. Find tickets at www.hollytheatre.org.