Tune in to a mini-concert with The Happy Fits

XPN | By Stephen Kallao,
Will Loftus
Published November 2, 2025 at 3:24 AM PST
The Happy Fits
Anna Koblish
/
Courtesy of the artist
The Happy Fits

Today, we've got a mini-concert from New Jersey indie rock band The Happy Fits.

Their big bombastic chorus is led by Calvin Langman, the band's vocalist and cellist. Approaching a decade as a band, the group made a lineup change and expanded their sound. Today, the four piece treats you to the group harmonies and fuller sound from their new album, Lovesick.

This episode of World Cafe was produced by Will Loftus. The web story was created by Miguel Perez. Our engineer is Chris Williams. Our programming and booking coordinator is Chelsea Johnson and our senior producer is Kimberly Junod.

Stephen Kallao
Will Loftus
