Becoming The Attachment Theory was a 'sonic trust fall' for Sharon Van Etten

XPN | By Stephen Kallao,
Kimberly Junod
Published April 17, 2025 at 3:47 AM PDT

Sharon Van Etten has made a series of impressive solo albums, but for her latest project, Van Etten's backing band got top billing. Enter: The Attachment Theory, featuring longtime collaborators Devra Hoff, Teeny Lieberson and Jorge Balbi.

Van Etten says it all started with something she almost never does: studio jams.

"It happened pretty naturally," she says. "I call it a bit of a 'sonic trust fall' with this group of people that I have been working with."

In this session, Van Etten and Hoff, who plays bass, sings and produced on the new record, join us to talk about writing as a band; becoming a chosen family on the road; and they explain the meaning behind their band name.

Plus, Sharon Van Etten & The Attachment Theory performs in front of a live audience at World Cafe in Philly.

This episode of World Cafe was produced and edited by Kimberly Junod. The web story was created by Miguel Perez. Our engineer is Chris Williams. Our programming and booking coordinator is Chelsea Johnson and our line producer is Will Loftus.

