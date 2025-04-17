Becoming The Attachment Theory was a 'sonic trust fall' for Sharon Van Etten

Sharon Van Etten has made a series of impressive solo albums, but for her latest project, Van Etten's backing band got top billing. Enter: The Attachment Theory, featuring longtime collaborators Devra Hoff, Teeny Lieberson and Jorge Balbi.

Van Etten says it all started with something she almost never does: studio jams.

"It happened pretty naturally," she says. "I call it a bit of a 'sonic trust fall' with this group of people that I have been working with."

In this session, Van Etten and Hoff, who plays bass, sings and produced on the new record, join us to talk about writing as a band; becoming a chosen family on the road; and they explain the meaning behind their band name.

Plus, Sharon Van Etten & The Attachment Theory performs in front of a live audience at World Cafe in Philly.

