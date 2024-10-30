Cassandra Lewis on her debut album, 'Lost in a Dream'

When singer-songwriter Cassandra Lewis arrived in Nashville, it'd been a long time coming: It was the 33rd city she'd lived in.

It's fitting that her major label debut album offers several nods to another adventurer who traveled to faraway lands. Lost in a Dream echoes the story of The Wizard of Oz. Lewis says film factors heavily into her music making.

"When I hear music, I see colors. I see movies," she says.

In this session, Lewis will take us on the yellow brick road of her life — from her psychedelic awakening and watching her cannabis farm burn to busking out of the back of her car to make the money for her first EP.

