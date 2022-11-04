© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
KSOR Header background image 1
a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
JPR Music

Upcoming JPR Live Session: Emily Nenni | November 11 @ Noon

Jefferson Public Radio | By Dave Jackson
Published November 4, 2022 at 3:36 PM PDT
20221024_151900.jpg
Dave Jackson
/
JPR
Emily Nenni and Sean Thompson at JPR

Emily Nenni — a California born, Nashville based singer/songwriter refers to herself as a "honky-tonk girl just getting started." Her sound is old-school country but her songwriting is forward-thinking.

Emerging Americana artist Emily Nenni wrote the songs from her new album On The Ranch while staying at a ranch in Colorado surrounded by female wranglers. Her song-writing is pure honky-tonk but with a modern woman's point of view. Her new song In The Mornin' is a feminists answer to the Faces classic Stay With Me — just as suggestive, but from the standpoint of a woman who calls her own shots.

Growing up in the Bay Area in California, she attended her first concert in utero — Bruce Springsteen, and attended numerous concerts with her family. Her father worked in radio while she was growing up and exposed her to a wide variety of music.

Joining her in this live session is guitarist Sean Thompson.

Hear her in a JPR Live Session on November 11 at noon on your FM dial or at ijpr.org and find JPR Live Sessions archived at Spotify, Stitcher and Apple Podcasts.

JPR Music
Dave Jackson
Dave Jackson curates the music on JPR's Rhythm and News Service, manages music staff and hosts Open Air, JPR's hand-picked house blend of music. He loves discovering great new music and sharing it.
See stories by Dave Jackson
Print
Your support is vital to JPR's ability to cover regional issues, and bring you fact-based news.
Contribute Now