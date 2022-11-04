Upcoming JPR Live Session: Emily Nenni | November 11 @ Noon

Emerging Americana artist Emily Nenni wrote the songs from her new album On The Ranch while staying at a ranch in Colorado surrounded by female wranglers. Her song-writing is pure honky-tonk but with a modern woman's point of view. Her new song In The Mornin' is a feminists answer to the Faces classic Stay With Me — just as suggestive, but from the standpoint of a woman who calls her own shots.

Growing up in the Bay Area in California, she attended her first concert in utero — Bruce Springsteen, and attended numerous concerts with her family. Her father worked in radio while she was growing up and exposed her to a wide variety of music.

Joining her in this live session is guitarist Sean Thompson.

Hear her in a JPR Live Session on November 11 at noon on your FM dial or at ijpr.org and find JPR Live Sessions archived at Spotify, Stitcher and Apple Podcasts.