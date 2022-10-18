© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
Listening to Angel Olsen can be an emotional experience

XPN | By Raina Douris
Published October 18, 2022 at 2:01 PM PDT
Angel Olsen
Angela Ricciardi
/
Courtesy of the artist
Angel Olsen

In this mini-concert, Angel Olsen performs songs from her latest album, Big Time, recorded live at the Greek Theatre in Berkeley, Calif.

Angel Olsen has the kind of voice that can break your heart — and help heal it. Listening to her albums can be an emotional experience, especially her latest — the deeply personal Big Time. Angel made the album after losing both of her parents and after coming out. Instead of taking time off, she found her way through by focusing her energy on making music.

In this session, you'll hear her perform songs from that album in a mini-concert, recorded live at the Berkeley, Calif., Greek Theatre back in July. It was a stop on Angel's tour with Sharon Van Etten and Julien Baker. You'll also hear Van Etten join Angel on stage for the final song in this set, "Like I Used To," which the pair released last year.

Copyright 2022 XPN.

Raina Douris
Raina Douris, an award-winning radio personality from Toronto, Ontario, comes to World Cafe from the CBC (Canadian Broadcasting Corporation), where she was host and writer for the daily live, national morning program Mornings on CBC Music. She is also involved with Canada's highest music honors: Since 2017, she has hosted the Polaris Music Prize Gala, for which she is also a jury member, and she has also been a jury member for the Juno Awards. Douris has also served as guest host and interviewer for various CBC Music and CBC Radio programs, and red carpet host and interviewer for the Juno Awards and Canadian Country Music Association Awards, as well as a panelist for such renowned CBC programs as Metro Morning, q and CBC News.
