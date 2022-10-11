JPR seeking Rhythm & News on-air volunteers

Open Air is our daily eclectic blend of music on the Rhythm and News Service specializing in AAA (Mumford and Sons, Fleet Foxes, Phoebe Bridgers, Elvis Costello, Wilco etc) and Americana (Sturgill Simpson, Amanda Shires, Watkins Family Hour). Volunteers should have a solid knowledge of the artists we play and an interest in exploring music from all kinds of categories – Blues, folk, world beat, jazz. Prior radio experience is helpful but we can train the right people. You should have a clear speaking voice and an ability to multi-task and solid computer skills.

The Folk Show airs on Sunday nights. It focuses primarily on acoustic music and artists like Billy Strings and Judy Collins and everything in between. Our permanent host or folks sharing the hosting duties should have a strong knowledge of contemporary and traditional folk music, a clear speaking voice and the ability to multi-task and use a computer.

Contact Dave Jackson at jacksond3@sou.edu