Featured Works - June 2022

Featured Works for June – First Concert

(*Indicates June birthday)

June 1 W Ernest Bloch: Concerto Grosso No. 1

June 2 T Hakon Børresen*: Nordic Folk Tunes

June 3 F Johannes Schenck*: Sonata No. 12

June 6 M Vincent Persichetti*: Symphony for Band

June 7 T Camille Satin-Saëns: La Muse et le Poète

June 8 W Robert Schumann*: Märchenbilder

June 9 T Adrian Schaposhnikoff*: Sonata for Flute and Harp

June 10 F Heinrich Herzogenberg* Trio in D minor

June 13 M Paul Wranitzky*: Symphony in F major

June 14 T Kurt Weill: Little Threepenny Music

June 15 W Franz Danzi*: Concertante for Flute and Clarinet

June 16 T David Popper*: Cello Concerto No. 1

June 17 F Igor Stravinsky*: Pulcinella Suite

June 20 M Josef Martin Kraus*: Piano Sonata in E flat major

June 21 T Frederick Delius: In a Summer Garden

June 22 W Ludwig van Beethoven: Cello Sonata No. 5

June 23 T Georges Bizet: L’Arlésienne Suite No. 2

June 24 F William Grant Still: And They Lynched Him on Tree

June 27 M George Walker*: Folk Songs for Orchestra

June 28 T Napoléon Coste*: Grande Sérénade for Guitar

June 29 W Aarre Merikanto*: Serenade for Cello and Orchestra

June 30 T Georg Anton Benda*: Viola Concerto

Featured Works for June – Siskiyou Music Hall

Jun 1 W Federigo Fiorillo*: Sinfonia Concertante for 2 Flutes

Jun 2 T Edward Elgar*: Symphony No. 2

Jun 3 F Camille Saint-Saens: Piano Concerto No. 5

Jun 6 M Franz Schubert: Piano Sonata No. 16

Jun 7 T Niccolò Paganini: Violin Concerto No. 2

Jun 8 W Maurice Ravel: Daphnis et Chloe

Jun 9 T Carl Nielsen*: Clarinet Concerto

Jun 10 F Franz Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 96; “Miracle”

Jun 13 M Anton Eberl*: Grand Sonata in G minor

Jun 14 T Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky: Piano Concerto No. 1

Jun 15 W Edvard Grieg*: String Quartet in G minor

Jun 16 T Antonin Dvorák: Violin Concerto in A minor

Jun 17 F Don Gillis*: Shindig

Jun 20 M Friedrich Kalkbrenner: Piano Concerto No. 4

Jun 21 T Josef Suk: A Summer’s Tale

Jun 22 W Etienne Nicolas Mehul*: Symphony No. 2

Jun 23 T Joachim Raff: Piano Quartet No. 1

Jun 24 F Rodolphe Kreutzer: Violin Concerto No. 6

Jun 27 M Jack Gallagher*: Sinfonietta

Jun 28 T Carl Maria von Weber: Piano Concerto No. 2

Jun 29 W Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 38; “Prague”

Jun 30 T Anton Arensky*: Piano Quintet in D major