Underground History: The Truth is Out There

My Underground History conversation with Dr. Flint Dibble--one of the scholars leading the charge and raising awareness about the bad science that is encroaching -- covered why these alternative theories are problematic, and even dangerous. Flint also provided the listener with helpful hints on how to identify dubious content: including uncritically comparing like with like over vast spans of time and space, discoveries of “Lost Civilizations,” and narratives that undermine Indigenous knowledge and technology. In arming ourselves with the tools to recognize when something is veering out of the documentary and into the entertainment realm, we can become more responsible consumers of television and social media content.

Archaeologists certainly aren’t the only ones on the firing lines in what is becoming an increasingly post-truth era, but there are real concerns, and consequences, when false historical narratives gain traction.





The creation and endurance of fringe theories was on my mind during my recent trip to Egypt. One of my travelling companions, and fellow archaeologist, and I were excited to visit the Dendera Temple of Hathor, in part because it is home to the infamous “Dendera Light.” The breathtaking temple is one of the locations where a hieroglyphic can be found depicting a snake emerging from a lotus flower. This inscription is depicting an Egyptian creation myth, but has been interpreted by some as a literal presentation of an Edison-style light bulb or electric lamp. Proponents argue that this is why there is no soot staining the insides of Egypt’s highly decorated temples and tombs. Scholars counter that Egyptians knew that adding salt to torches minimized the production of soot. No light bulbs needed.

Dendera Temple of Hathor in Qena, Egypt

Similarly, my Underground History conversation with Egyptologist Dr. Arto Belekdanian [CR2] brings up another common trope in pseudoarchaeology conspiracy theories: that we have no idea how pyramids (or you could insert other impressive ancient structure here) were built. But we actually do have a pretty good idea. No aliens needed—just sand. But the sand in Egypt is a bit different to the coarse beach kind we have here in the American West. It is fine and flows and can be manipulated almost like water; a fact that was shrewdly used by ancient engineers to achieve “unbelievable” feats. Some of these techniques have been recreated by modern scholars (a quick YouTube search will produce plenty of experimental archaeology videos that demonstrate these methods), and Dr. Belekdanian described how some practices can even be seen immortalized in ancient art.

So how do make sure that we are consuming factual information in this day and age? A good place to start is to look to descendent, vs. interstellar or “extinct,” communities when researching and interpreting the past. You can also check out the #RealArchaeology hashtag on social media or their website to see a list of trusted content producers: https://real-archaeology.com. And, of course, you can stay tuned to Underground History on the Jefferson Exchange where we always strive to produce fun, entertaining, and real content for you to enjoy. It might be harder to find these days, but the truth is out there!