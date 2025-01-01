Give the gift of JPR this season
Gift one year of JPR Membership to a friend
Not sure what to get your loved one for the holidays? Consider a gift that reflects their values.
When you give to JPR for a friend, they receive a one-year subscription to the Jefferson Journal. They also know that your gift was an investment in fact-based news, music that defies the mainstream and programs that reflect a shared human experience... a gift that truly keeps on giving!
When you make a gift of $96 or greater, you have the option to give them one year of access to NPR Plus, the perfect present for podcast lovers!
Other ways to support JPR this giving season
Donate your Oregon Bottledrop funds
You can now donate your Bottledrop funds to support JPR's service to the region! It takes less than a minute - just click here.
Designate a future gift and protect what you love
This time of year, we often surround ourselves with the people we hold dearest. Planning for the future is one of the best ways to protect what matters most. JPR now offers a free online tool that allows you to make a legally valid will in 20 minutes or less. If you choose, you can designate a gift to JPR. Doing so helps ensure our work can continue for future generations.
You can also donate stocks and securities, designate a gift through your IRA, or designate an asset like property or even life insurance. Explore planned giving options by clicking here.