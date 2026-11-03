Coos County sheriff cruises to re-election

Incumbent Gabe Fabrizio appears headed for reelection as Coos County sheriff, holding a commanding lead over challenger Mike Kinnaird in Tuesday's election.

Fabrizio received 16,345 votes, or 70.6%, compared with Kinnaird's 5,580 votes, or 24.1%, according to the state's 9 p.m. tally.

The election determines who will lead the county's law enforcement agency for the next four years, as the county continues grappling with limited jail capacity and law enforcement staffing challenges.

Fabrizio has served as sheriff since 2023, following a 20-year military career and several positions with the sheriff's office.

Kinnaird, a sheriff's deputy making his third run for the office, campaigned on expanding jail capacity. He argued that the county needs more space to hold repeat offenders, even if that means reducing patrol staffing.

