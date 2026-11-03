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2026 midterms live election results

Jefferson Public Radio | By JPR News Team
Published November 3, 2026 at 8:00 PM PST
Roman Battaglia
/
JPR News

Local and statewide election results in the JPR region.

Oregon

California

Election news
Tags
Elections Top StoriesElection 2026Appfeed
JPR News Team
News reporting team for Jefferson Public Radio.
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