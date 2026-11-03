Elections 2026 midterms live election results Jefferson Public Radio | By JPR News Team Published November 3, 2026 at 8:00 PM PST Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Email Roman Battaglia / JPR News Local and statewide election results in the JPR region. Oregon California Election news Gov. Tina Kotek leads Christine Drazan in Oregon governor’s race in early returns It’s official: California picks Xavier Becerra to replace Gavin Newsom US Sen. Jeff Merkley wins reelection Election Day unfolds with relatively few problems. Some voters disrupted by weather, machine issues Oregon on track for historic midterm voter turnout, secretary of state says