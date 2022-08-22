Disaster relief center will help McKinney Fire survivors get low interest loans

The center will be run by the Small Business Administration, which will offer low interest loans to homeowners, renters and business owners who were impacted by the fire.

Rick Tillery with the SBA says that loans will not only cover physical damages from the fire, but nonprofits and businesses can also receive economic injury loans.

"Say there's a gas station, restaurant or hotel in Happy Camp that saw a dramatic drop in visitors due to the fire. That's what we call economic injury and they would be eligible for help through this program," Tillery says.

An estimated 185 structures were destroyed by the McKinney Fire according to CalFire.

The SBA is the largest provider of federal funds after disasters like the McKinney Fire, according to Tillery. Loan limits range from $40,000 for lost property, to $2 million for businesses and nonprofits.

Representatives with the SBA will be available for one-on-one assistance from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Siskiyou County Transit Center.

Those interested in applying for loans form the SBA can visit https://disasterloanassistance.sba.gov/ela/s/ or call (800) 659-2955.

