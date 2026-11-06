Youth Symphony of Southern Oregon Fall Concert Series Performance

The Youth Symphony of Southern Oregon's Fall 2026 Concert Series concludes with a performance at 3PM on Sunday, November 15 at the Oregon Center for the Arts’ Music Recital Hall at SOU in Ashland. Tickets are $15 (adult) and $10 (students & seniors). Tickets can be purchased at the concerts. The Youth Symphony and Youth Orchestra will be under the direction of Steve Kessler.

The Youth Symphony will play the “Finale” of Max Bruch’s Violin Concerto No. 1 in G minor, Op. 26, with featured soloist Louvencia Blumhardt, winner of the 2026 Concerto Competition. Youth Symphony repertoire will also include Opening Night by Brian Balmages, an arrangement of the fourth movement of Antonin Dvořák’s Symphony No. 8, Themes from The Sorcerer’s Apprentice by Paul Dukas (arr. Jim Higgins), and España Cañi by Pascual Marquina Narro (arr. Merle Isaac).

The Youth Orchestra will play Byzantine Dances by Carol Brittin Chambers, Richard Meyer’s arrangement of Slavonic Dance No. 7 by Antonin Dvořák, Dance of the Tumblers from “The Snow Maiden” by Nicolai Rimsky-Korsakov (arr. Sandra Dackow), and Dance of the Hours from the opera “La Gioconda” by Amilcare Ponchielli (arr. Richard Meyer).

Accomplished public school, private school, home school, and college brass, string, percussion, and woodwind musicians from Medford, Ashland, Grants Pass, Jacksonville, Central Point, Eagle Point, White City, Klamath Falls, and other communities are participating in the Youth Symphony and Youth Orchestra this season.